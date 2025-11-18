Rapper Nicki Minaj backs Trump and calls for protections for Christians in Nigeria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly backed President Donald Trump’s allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, saying at a United Nations event on Tuesday, organised by the U.S., that she intends to highlight "the deadly threat."

President Trump has previously claimed Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and reportedly instructed the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action in the West African nation.

However, experts and local residents offer a more nuanced perspective, noting that while some attacks do target Christians, the widespread violence that has long plagued the country affects everyone indiscriminately, regardless of their background or belief.

open image in gallery Minaj spoke at the event, which came after she replied to Trump's social media post about Nigeria earlier this month ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Trinidadian-born artist thanked President Trump for his leadership and for calling for urgent action "to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."

She spoke at a panel at the U.S. mission to the United Nations along with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz and faith leaders.

The event came after she replied to Trump's social media post about Nigeria earlier this month, saying, "No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion."

In a post Sunday on X, Pope Leo XIV said Christians are suffering discrimination and persecution in various parts of the world, pointing to Nigeria and other countries like Bangladesh, Mozambique and Sudan.

Introducing Minaj, Waltz said, "She steps on to this world stage not as a celebrity but as a witness ... to spotlight Nigeria's persecuted church" to her millions of social media followers.

Saying she was "very nervous" to speak before the panel, Minaj vowed to keep standing up "in the face of injustice" for anyone anywhere who is being persecuted for their beliefs.

"Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but also in so many other countries around the world," she said.

open image in gallery Minaj on stage with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz at the UN event ( ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images )

Minaj said she wanted to make clear that protecting Christians in Nigeria wasn't about taking sides or dividing people. "It is about uniting people," she said, calling Nigeria "a beautiful nation with deep faith traditions" that she can't wait to see.

The rap star did make one reference to music in her remarks, saying it has taken her around the world and she has seen how people everywhere come alive when they hear a song "that touches their soul."

"Religious freedom means we all sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe," Minaj said.