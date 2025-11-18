Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show scenes from Nigeria, where widespread violence affects both Christians and Muslims

Sunday Alamba
Tuesday 18 November 2025 05:19 GMT

Much of northern Nigeria has been struck by conflict in an ongoing security crisis, and U.S. President Donald Trump has singled the country out for what he calls “the killing of Christians” by “radical Islamists.”

Victims and church leaders have reiterated Trump’s claims that Christians are persecuted, saying they’ve long been attacked, kidnapped or killed over their faith.

But many insist the reality isn’t that simple, with experts and residents saying most attacks emphasize the widespread violence that has long plagued the West African nation, where everyone is a potential victim, regardless of background or belief.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

