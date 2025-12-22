Nicki Minaj praises Trump for ‘beating the bad guys’ at surprise Turning Point USA appearance
- Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA on Sunday, 21 December.
- The rapper praised Donald Trump, stating he has given many people hope to "beat the bad guys" and win with integrity.
- Speaking to Erica Kirk, the group's leader, Minaj expressed her "utmost respect and admiration" for Mr Trump.
- Minaj had previously condemned Mr Trump's immigration policies in 2018, describing them as "so scary".
- She justified her change of opinion by stating that "it's okay to change your mind".