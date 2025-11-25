Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage denies ‘directly racially abusing’ classmates at school

Farage says he never engaged in racism ‘with intent’ amid schoolboy allegations
  • Nigel Farage has denied “directly racially abusing” fellow pupils or making racist and antisemitic comments with “intent” during his time as a schoolboy at Dulwich College.
  • The Reform UK leader's denial follows reports in The Guardian where over a dozen former classmates alleged he made such remarks, including one who claimed Farage said “Hitler was right” and “Gas them”.
  • Farage stated the alleged incidents occurred 49 years ago when he was a child, suggesting he might have “misspoken” but never intended to be hurtful or insulting.
  • He also claimed there was a “strong political element” to the allegations, which have resurfaced ahead of Reform UK's Senedd election campaign in North Wales.
  • Political opponents, including Labour and Liberal Democrat figures, have criticised Farage's response, calling for a full explanation and apology, while a Reform UK spokesman has not ruled out legal action over the claims.
