Nigel Farage rival launches new politcal party after Reform UK exit

Sir Jim described Nigel Farage as intelligent (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Jim described Nigel Farage as intelligent (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has launched a new political party named Restore Britain.
  • Lowe was expelled from Reform UK following allegations of bullying and verbal threats, which he vehemently denied.
  • He accused Nigel Farage's group of a "brutal smear campaign" against him and called Farage "a coward and a viper."
  • Restore Britain, initially a political movement, is now an umbrella party intended to partner with local political groups.
  • Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson, who were on Restore Britain's advisory board, are expected to end their involvement following its transition into a political party.
