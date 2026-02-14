Nigel Farage rival launches new politcal party after Reform UK exit
- Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has launched a new political party named Restore Britain.
- Lowe was expelled from Reform UK following allegations of bullying and verbal threats, which he vehemently denied.
- He accused Nigel Farage's group of a "brutal smear campaign" against him and called Farage "a coward and a viper."
- Restore Britain, initially a political movement, is now an umbrella party intended to partner with local political groups.
- Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson, who were on Restore Britain's advisory board, are expected to end their involvement following its transition into a political party.
