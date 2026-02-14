Ex-Reform MP who came to blows with Farage launches new political party - with very similar name
Rupert Lowe once accused Nigel Farage’s group of a ‘brutal smear campaign’ against him
A former Reform UK MP who once accused Nigel Farage’s group of a “brutal smear campaign” against him has launched a new political party, with a very similar name.
Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe formally unveiled his Restore Britain party on Friday night.
Mr Lowe, currently an independent MP, used to sit as a Reform representative until he was expelled following allegations of bullying and verbal threats towards its chairman Zia Yusuf.
Mr Lowe vehemently denied all allegations against him and called them vexatious in a row that at one point saw tech billionaire Elon Musk suggest Mr Lowe should replace Mr Farage as the leader of Reform.
It erupted after Mr Lowe called Reform a "protest party" led by "the Messiah" in a newspaper interview.
Leaked Whatsapp messages later showed Mr Farage denounced his behaviour as "disgusting" and "contemptible" and accused him of "damaging the party just before elections".
Restore Britain was initially set up as a “political movement” by Mr Lowe after his departure from Reform UK.
It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as its partners.
Mr Lowe, for example, will stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner for Restore Britain.
Senior Conservative figures Susan Hall and Sir Gavin Williamson had been involved in an advisory board for Restore Britain when it was described as a political movement.
Former minister Sir Gavin suggested to the Press Association he would end his involvement with Restore Britain as a result of it becoming a political party.
Ms Hall, the Conservative leader in the London Assembly, is also thought to be leaving the party’s board.
Last May the Crown Prosecution Service announced Mr Lowe would not face criminal charges in relation to the alleged threats, "following a thorough and detailed review of the evidence".
In a statement Mr Lowe accused Reform of carrying out a "brutal smear campaign".
He also attacked his former party's leader, calling him "a coward and a viper".
