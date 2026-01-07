Why Nigel Farage says he would vote against deploying UK troops in Ukraine
- Nigel Farage stated he would vote against deploying UK peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, citing a lack of manpower and equipment for an operation with no clear end.
- Farage criticised the 'Coalition of the Willing' as being limited to just the UK and France, arguing it would leave them exposed for an unlimited period.
- Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that MPs would have the opportunity to vote on the final number of troops deployed to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.
- The proposed plan, discussed with Emmanuel Macron, involves British and French forces training Ukrainian troops and protecting weaponry to deter future Russian aggression.
- The Prime Minister affirmed that troop numbers would be determined by military plans and presented to the House for a vote if a legal instrument is required, with the US signalling security guarantees for the European-led efforts.