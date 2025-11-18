Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Student kidnapped from school in Nigeria escapes as 24 remain missing

The dormitories where gunmen kidnapped school children is seen in Kebbi, Nigeria,
The dormitories where gunmen kidnapped school children is seen in Kebbi, Nigeria, (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A schoolgirl abducted with 24 others from a boarding school in Kebbi state, Nigeria, has escaped and returned home safely.
  • The principal of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School confirmed the student's return late Monday, hours after the kidnapping.
  • Another student, not among the 25 confirmed abductees, also escaped shortly after the attack. The attack also resulted in the death of a staff member.
  • Security forces have intensified efforts to rescue the remaining girls, with Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff ordering "intelligence-driven operations" and a "relentless pursuit" of the abductors.
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but analysts suggest the abduction is likely by gangs targeting schools for ransom, a common issue in northern Nigeria linked to insecurity and corruption.
