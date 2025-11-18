Student kidnapped from school in Nigeria escapes as 24 remain missing
- A schoolgirl abducted with 24 others from a boarding school in Kebbi state, Nigeria, has escaped and returned home safely.
- The principal of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School confirmed the student's return late Monday, hours after the kidnapping.
- Another student, not among the 25 confirmed abductees, also escaped shortly after the attack. The attack also resulted in the death of a staff member.
- Security forces have intensified efforts to rescue the remaining girls, with Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff ordering "intelligence-driven operations" and a "relentless pursuit" of the abductors.
- No group has claimed responsibility, but analysts suggest the abduction is likely by gangs targeting schools for ransom, a common issue in northern Nigeria linked to insecurity and corruption.