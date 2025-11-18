Nigeria school kidnapping: One student escapes as search for 24 others intensifies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brave schoolgirl who was abducted alongside 24 peers from a dormitory in Nigeria has escaped and is safe, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the principal of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, in the northwestern Kebbi state, the student arrived home late Monday.

She escaped hours after the kidnapping said principal Musa Rabi Magaji.

One other student, who was not among the 25 confirmed abducted, also escaped in the minutes that followed the attack, the principal told the AP.

“One is part of the 25 abducted (and) the other one returned earlier,” Magaji said. “They are safe and sound.”

open image in gallery A general view of the school from which school children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kebbi, Nigeria ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Security forces, meanwhile, have intensified efforts to rescue the other girls who were kidnapped when gunmen attacked the high school before dawn on Monday, killing a member of staff.

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu visited the school hours after the attack and directed soldiers to conduct “intelligence-driven operations and relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors,” according to an army statement.

“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional,” the army chief said.

No group has claimed responsibility for taking the missing girls, but analysts and locals say it could be one of several gangs that often target schools, travellers and remote villagers in kidnappings for ransoms.

open image in gallery Amina Hassan, standing, wife of the vice principal of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen on Monday attacked the school dormitory, abducted schoolgirls and killed her husband, with mourners, in Kebbi, Nigeria ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Authorities have said they include mostly former herders who have taken up arms against farming communities after clashes between them over increasingly strained resources.

Mass school kidnappings are not uncommon in northern Nigeria, where dozens of armed gangs of mostly nomadic herdsmen and, more recently, jihadis, operate. Schools are often targeted by the gangs to gain more attention, analysts have said.

Analysts and residents blame the insecurity on rampant corruption that limits weapons supplies to security forces, the failure to prosecute attackers, and porous borders that ensure steady weapons supplies to gangs.

“Let’s say people have been kidnapped in the markets — it doesn’t go far, (or) if people have been kidnapped on the road — it doesn’t go far,” said Oluwole Ojewale, a security analyst at the Institute for Security Studies.

“What gains traction is when (it is) strategic kidnapping, like school children.”