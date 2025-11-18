Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Nigeria school kidnapping: One student escapes as search for 24 others intensifies

Schoolgirls abducted from a boarding school in Nigeria escaped and is now home

Chinedu Asadu
Tuesday 18 November 2025 15:41 GMT
A view of the school bus of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen on Monday attacked the school dormitory and abducted schoolgirls
A view of the school bus of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen on Monday attacked the school dormitory and abducted schoolgirls (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A brave schoolgirl who was abducted alongside 24 peers from a dormitory in Nigeria has escaped and is safe, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the principal of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, in the northwestern Kebbi state, the student arrived home late Monday.

She escaped hours after the kidnapping said principal Musa Rabi Magaji.

One other student, who was not among the 25 confirmed abducted, also escaped in the minutes that followed the attack, the principal told the AP.

“One is part of the 25 abducted (and) the other one returned earlier,” Magaji said. “They are safe and sound.”

A general view of the school from which school children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kebbi, Nigeria
A general view of the school from which school children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kebbi, Nigeria (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Security forces, meanwhile, have intensified efforts to rescue the other girls who were kidnapped when gunmen attacked the high school before dawn on Monday, killing a member of staff.

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu visited the school hours after the attack and directed soldiers to conduct “intelligence-driven operations and relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors,” according to an army statement.

“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional,” the army chief said.

No group has claimed responsibility for taking the missing girls, but analysts and locals say it could be one of several gangs that often target schools, travellers and remote villagers in kidnappings for ransoms.

Amina Hassan, standing, wife of the vice principal of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen on Monday attacked the school dormitory, abducted schoolgirls and killed her husband, with mourners, in Kebbi, Nigeria
Amina Hassan, standing, wife of the vice principal of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen on Monday attacked the school dormitory, abducted schoolgirls and killed her husband, with mourners, in Kebbi, Nigeria (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Authorities have said they include mostly former herders who have taken up arms against farming communities after clashes between them over increasingly strained resources.

Mass school kidnappings are not uncommon in northern Nigeria, where dozens of armed gangs of mostly nomadic herdsmen and, more recently, jihadis, operate. Schools are often targeted by the gangs to gain more attention, analysts have said.

Analysts and residents blame the insecurity on rampant corruption that limits weapons supplies to security forces, the failure to prosecute attackers, and porous borders that ensure steady weapons supplies to gangs.

“Let’s say people have been kidnapped in the markets — it doesn’t go far, (or) if people have been kidnapped on the road — it doesn’t go far,” said Oluwole Ojewale, a security analyst at the Institute for Security Studies.

“What gains traction is when (it is) strategic kidnapping, like school children.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in