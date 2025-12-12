Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists close in on vaccine against lethal virus

There is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for the Nipah virus
There is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for the Nipah virus (Getty/iStock)
  • A vaccine for the lethal Nipah virus, developed by the University of Oxford, has commenced phase two trials in Bangladesh.
  • The Nipah virus is a life-threatening disease with no approved vaccine or treatment, boasting a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent and recognised by the WHO as a research priority due to its pandemic potential.
  • Phase one trials in Oxford, involving 51 participants, have been safely completed with results anticipated soon.
  • The current phase two trials, funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and in partnership with the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, will enrol 306 healthy participants.
  • Researchers are hailing the development as a crucial step towards protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring equitable access to protection against emerging infectious diseases.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in