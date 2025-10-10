Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nobel committee explain decision after Trump misses out on Peace Prize

Nobel committee addresses whether Trump’s bid for Peace Prize had impact on decision
  • The Nobel Peace Prize committee responded to campaigning for Donald Trump to win the award, which his allies suggested would be an "insult" if he did not receive it.
  • Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes stated on Friday, 10 October, that the prize is awarded to those demonstrating "courage and integrity".
  • This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado.
  • Frydnes clarified that the committee's decisions are based solely on the work and will of founder Alfred Nobel, despite receiving various campaigns and media attention.
  • Watch the video in full above.
