Nobel committee explain decision after Trump misses out on Peace Prize
- The Nobel Peace Prize committee responded to campaigning for Donald Trump to win the award, which his allies suggested would be an "insult" if he did not receive it.
- Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes stated on Friday, 10 October, that the prize is awarded to those demonstrating "courage and integrity".
- This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado.
- Frydnes clarified that the committee's decisions are based solely on the work and will of founder Alfred Nobel, despite receiving various campaigns and media attention.
