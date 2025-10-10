Nobel committee reacts to Trump and allies’ pressure campaign for Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize committee has reacted to Donald Trump and his allies’ campaign for the US president to win the award, claiming it would be an “insult” to America if he did not.

Speaking on Friday (10 October), after the prize had been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes said the award is given to those with “courage and integrity”.

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention,” Frydnes said, without naming Trump. He added that they receive thousands of letters of people telling them what “peace means to them”.

“This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of [founder] Alfred Nobel,” he added.