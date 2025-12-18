Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Forget the Mediterranean diet – food from another part of Europe is just as healthy

Fish and vegetables are a key part of a Nordic diet
Fish and vegetables are a key part of a Nordic diet
  • A Nordic diet, comprising fish, vegetables, berries, and whole grains, offers significant health benefits beyond just heart health.
  • New research published in Nature Communications found that this diet can effectively reduce liver fat in participants.
  • The study demonstrated that over half of the participants with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) achieved remission through the Nordic diet.
  • Remarkably, some patients also experienced a reversal of pre-diabetes, indicating its potential for managing Type 2 diabetes.
  • The Nordic diet distinguishes itself from the Mediterranean diet by promoting canola and rapeseed oils, and focusing on sustainable, locally sourced produce.
