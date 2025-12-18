The ancient diet that can boost heart health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The health benefits of a Mediterranean diet high in fat and fibre are well touted – but new research suggests looking further north for culinary inspiration could be just as beneficial.

Eating a Nordic diet full of fish, vegetables, berries, and whole grains could not only boost your heart health, but also reduce the damaging effects of Type 2 diabetes, according to experts.

Swedish scientists tracked the impact of a Nordic diet on the health of more than 100 people in a study published in the journal Nature Communications. They found the menu helped slash the amount of fat in the livers of participants.

Experts said their findings showed the diet could be an effective way to manage type two diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which is a liver disease not linked to alcohol, but rather to cholesterol levels and obesity.

Remarkably, the team also found the diet helped more than half of the participants with MASLD go into remission, with some patients also reporting a reversal of pre-diabetes.

The Nordic diet is different from its Mediterranean counterpart because of its focus on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats.

While the Mediterranean diet is rich in olive oil, the Nordic diet promotes the use of canola and rapeseed oil, both of which are rich in monounsaturated fats that promote heart health.

Helen Perks, a registered nutritional therapist, told The Independent the Nordic diet sets itself apart with a focus on sustainable proteins and locally grown produce.

“The Nordic diet is not only rich in seasonal, anti-inflammatory foods like oily fish, berries, root vegetables, fermented dairy, and wholegrains, but it also mirrors many principles we see in personalised, therapeutic nutrition,” she said.

“It’s naturally high in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols, and key micronutrients that support cardiovascular health, metabolic balance, gut function, and cognitive wellbeing.

“Where it stands out is its focus on locally grown produce, low glycaemic load meals, and sustainable proteins, all of which contribute to better blood sugar regulation, reduced inflammation, and improved microbiota diversity.”

Previous research has found that eating a traditional Nordic diet may help you lose weight faster than a more processed diet.

Participants in the study, run by scientists from the University of Copenhagen, who ate traditional Danish foods such as berries, nuts, grains and fish, lost three times as much weight as their counterparts who stuck to an ordinary Westernised Danish diet.