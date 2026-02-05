Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS under pressure as hospitals battle norovirus cases

  • NHS hospitals are under significant pressure due to high norovirus cases, with over 900 patients daily presenting with symptoms and more than 1,000 beds occupied or closed last week.
  • Despite the ongoing norovirus challenge, flu rates are decreasing, and ambulance handover times improved in January, which was the busiest January for ambulance services since before the Covid pandemic.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed improvements in urgent and emergency care to early winter planning and a £450 million investment, leading to faster ambulance response times.
  • The government announced that from April, the RSV vaccine will be offered to adults aged 80 and over, and all care home residents, to protect vulnerable groups.
  • Separately, NHS junior doctors in England have voted to extend their industrial action for another six months as part of their ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.
