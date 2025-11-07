Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

North Korea fires new missile as tensions grow with US

North Korea Responds To Trump's Meeting Offer With Missile Launch
  • North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters on Friday, as confirmed by the South Korean military.
  • The suspected short-range ballistic missile travelled approximately 700km after being launched from an inland area in Taekwan.
  • This launch followed Pyongyang's denouncement of recent US sanctions on its banking officials, who are accused of laundering money for the country’s nuclear weapons programme.
  • North Korea warned the US of unspecified countermeasures, stating that such “threat and blackmail” would undermine prospects for bilateral dialogue.
  • This marks North Korea’s second missile launch in under three weeks and its tenth test this year, occurring amidst unfulfilled hopes for a meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
