Kim Jong Un is one step closer to meeting Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (AFP via Getty)
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is open to meeting US President Donald Trump, according to South Korea's spy agency.
  • The National Intelligence Services (NIS) believes Kim will engage in dialogue with the United States when conditions are met.
  • Kim previously stated he would meet Trump if the US dropped its “absurd obsession with denuclearising us” and accepted “genuine peaceful coexistence”.
  • Donald Trump also expressed openness to a meeting during his recent Asia tour, though it did not materialise due to his schedule.
  • North Korea has reportedly been preparing for dialogue with the US behind the scenes, following a previous historic meeting where Trump stepped into North Korea.
