Independent
Kim Jong Un is ‘willing to engage’ with Trump and could seek summit soon, South Korea says

Trump had suggested he could meet Kim during his recent Asia tour, before saying he was too busy

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 04 November 2025 11:22 GMT
File: On 30 June 2019, Trump and Kim met at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas
File: On 30 June 2019, Trump and Kim met at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is open to meeting US president Donald Trump and could seek to set up a summit for March next year, South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday.

Mr Kim has previously said he would be willing to meet Mr Trump if the US dropped “the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence”.

“The (National Intelligence Services) NIS believes that Kim Jong Un is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States and will have contact with the United States in the future when conditions are met,” lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun told the media after a briefing by the South Korean spy agency.

More follows...

