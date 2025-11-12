Northern lights may be visible across US this week
- The sun has emitted its strongest solar flare of the year, an X5.1 class, potentially making the northern lights visible across more than 20 U.S. states, including as far south as Alabama and northern California.
- This celestial spectacle, caused by a coronal mass ejection colliding with Earth's magnetic field, is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with related effects anticipated by midday Wednesday.
- While offering a stunning light show, the flare may also trigger a severe geomagnetic storm, posing risks to critical infrastructure.
- Potential negative impacts include disruptions to power grids, low-Earth orbit satellites, GPS navigation and radio blackouts, which have already occurred in Africa and Europe.
- The event occurs as the sun is in its solar maximum phase, its most active period, which is expected to continue until at least the end of the year.