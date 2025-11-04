Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge cruise ship rescues dozens of people lost at sea

Mother & Daughter Left Stranded As Cruise Ship Breaks From Port
  • A Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ship, Norwegian Epic, rescued 63 individuals in the Ionian Sea on 22 October after responding to a distress call from the Hellenic Coast Guard.
  • The rescue operation occurred approximately 75 miles south-west of Zakynthos island, requiring the ship to alter its course from its scheduled 11-day Greek Isles itinerary.
  • The ship's crew provided medical evaluation, food, and other comforts to the rescued individuals once they were brought on board.
  • Following a mandatory directive, the Norwegian Epic proceeded to Kalamata, Greece, where the rescued individuals were handed over to Greek authorities.
  • The incident led to the cancellation of the ship's scheduled port call in Santorini to facilitate the transfer in Kalamata.
