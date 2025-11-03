Norwegian Cruise ship diverted to rescue dozens of people near Greek island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ship “brought on board” over 60 people in the Ionian Sea as part of a rescue operation with the Greek authorities.

Norwegian Epic reportedly responded to a distress call from the Hellenic Coast Guard to help bring “63 individuals to safety” on 22 October, said CruiseMapper.

The Greek authorities and the cruise line have not identified the group of people rescued roughly 75 miles south-west of Zakynthos island.

The vessel departed Civitavecchia, Rome, on 21 October for an 11-day round-trip to the Greek Isles, with scheduled stops in Santorini, Mykonos, and Cannes.

Epic altered its course to assist with the rescue mission, with the port call at Santorini cancelled, at the direction of Greek authorities, to facilitate the transfer in Kalamata.

Norwegian said in a statement to USA Today: “The individuals were brought on board and tended to by the ship’s crew, who provided a medical evaluation, food and other items for their comfort.

“Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece, where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities.”

It added: “We appreciate our guests' patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption to their journey.”

The Independent has contacted Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.

It’s not the first cruise to go off course to save people stranded at sea.

In September, a Royal Caribbean cruise rescued a group of people floating on a raft at sea after diverting to avoid Tropical Storm Imelda.

Enchantment of the Seas had altered the route of its five-day Bahamas itinerary as a result of dangerous weather.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed the incident to The Independent. They said: “Our crew identified individuals in distress in international waters, provided medical care to those who were rescued and worked closely with the Mexican coastguard.”

Read more: Frantic search fails after passenger falls overboard on Norwegian Cruise ship