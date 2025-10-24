Frantic search fails after passenger falls overboard on Norwegian Cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cruise passenger is believed to have died after falling overboard near Portugal on a Norwegian Cruise Line voyage to Miami.

The passenger, who has not been identified, reportedly fell from the Norwegian Jewel ship during a 12-night transatlantic voyage from Barcelona on Monday.

Guests reported hearing a “code Oscar starboard” announcement – the emergency signal for a person overboard – from the vessel's captain at around 2am.

Cruise tracking data shows the ship circling off the coast of Portugal for around 10 hours after departing Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

Search and rescue efforts in the Atlantic Ocean, including by the Portuguese navy, were later called off.

The Norwegian cruise liner, with a capacity of over 2,300 passengers, set sail from Barcelona on 15 October.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told the Express: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that on Monday, 20 October, we were notified that a guest was reported to have gone overboard while the ship was sailing from Ponta Delgada, Portugal to Miami.

“The appropriate authorities were immediately notified, and an extensive search and rescue operation with multiple vessels was conducted. The search was unfortunately unsuccessful, and the ship was released by authorities to continue its voyage. Our team is attending to the guest’s loved ones during this very difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Independent has contacted Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.

Last week, the mother of the five-year-old girl who fell overboard on a Disney cruise ship while posing for photos over the summer was told she will not face criminal charges.

The family made headlines after the girl’s dad jumped 49 feet off the Disney Dream ship to save his daughter on 29 June.

Prosecutors noted that the mother was supervising her daughter, and the girl “did not sustain any injuries.”

