Plane’s engine detached from wing before crash that killed 9
- Investigators have recovered the black box from a UPS cargo plane that crashed and exploded at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Tuesday.
- Nine people were killed, 11 were injured and a search continues for any remaining victims.
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on Wednesday regarding the details of the accident.
- The incident occurred during takeoff, with the plane's left wing catching fire and its engine detaching before the crash.
- An NTSB official stated that government shutdown staffing shortages were not believed to be a factor, as the FAA control tower was fully staffed at the time.