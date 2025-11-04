Plane crash near Louisville airport as police respond to reports of injuries and ‘active scene of fire and debris’
The crash reportedly involved a plane from UPS, which uses the airport as a hub
A plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, causing injuries and sending a plume of black smoke into the sky.
Officials from multiple agencies are responding to the crash, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X.
Police described the site of the crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane as an “active scene with fire and debris,” with multiple injuries reported.
A UPS plane crashed around 5:15pm local time after the craft departed the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Louisville airport is a major hub for the company.
The Independent has contacted UPS for comment.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
The airfield has temporarily been closed as the situation develops, according to officials there.
The public is urged to stay away from the site of the crash, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for locations including the 5-mile radius around the airport.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
