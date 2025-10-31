How staffing shortages are impacting travel this weekend amid shutdown
- New York City's three main airports, JFK, Newark and LaGuardia, are experiencing significant traffic restrictions.
- These restrictions are primarily due to staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caused by the ongoing government shutdown, exacerbated by high winds.
- JFK Airport faced a ground stop until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and a ground delay until early Saturday, resulting in over 200 delayed flights and 69 cancellations.
- Similar ground delays and hundreds of flight disruptions were reported at Newark and LaGuardia, with staffing issues also affecting airports in Dallas, Houston and Nashville.
- Officials have warned that continued staffing shortages could lead to a “disaster” for holiday travel if the government shutdown persists.