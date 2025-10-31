Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How staffing shortages are impacting travel this weekend amid shutdown

U.S. vice president warns of aviation "disaster" if gov't shutdown drags well into November
  • New York City's three main airports, JFK, Newark and LaGuardia, are experiencing significant traffic restrictions.
  • These restrictions are primarily due to staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caused by the ongoing government shutdown, exacerbated by high winds.
  • JFK Airport faced a ground stop until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and a ground delay until early Saturday, resulting in over 200 delayed flights and 69 cancellations.
  • Similar ground delays and hundreds of flight disruptions were reported at Newark and LaGuardia, with staffing issues also affecting airports in Dallas, Houston and Nashville.
  • Officials have warned that continued staffing shortages could lead to a “disaster” for holiday travel if the government shutdown persists.
