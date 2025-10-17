Zohran Mamdani on what he’d say to Trump if elected
- NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani has pledged to work with Donald Trump if elected, despite Trump's threats to defund the city if he wins.
- During a debate, Mamdani stated his willingness to collaborate with Trump “if it means delivering on lowering the cost of living for New Yorkers”, even though Trump previously raged against him on Truth Social.
- Other candidates, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, also discussed their potential approaches to working with Trump, with Cuomo aiming to avoid conflict and Sliwa focusing on negotiating for federal infrastructure funds.
- Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is campaigning on a platform of affordability, including rent freezes and building 200,000 affordable homes, while Cuomo and Sliwa prioritise public safety with increased police presence.
- Recent polls indicate that Mamdani is leading the mayoral race with significant support from likely voters, ahead of both Cuomo and Sliwa.