NYC mayoral candidates pledge to work with Trump as Cuomo, Mamdani and Sliwa face off in debate
The candidates were asked what they would say in their first official call with Trump ‘to set the tone for your relationship’ if they were elected
The New York City mayoral candidates have pledged to work with President Donald Trump as Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa faced off in a Thursday night debate.
The candidates were asked what they would say in their first official call with Trump “to set the tone for your relationship” if they were elected on November 4.
Mamdani, who has publicly feuded with Trump, said, “I would make it clear to the president that I am willing to not only speak to him, but to work with him, if it means delivering on lowering the cost of living for New Yorkers.”
Cuomo, who is running as an independent and has also had a rocky relationship with the president, said, “I would say to the president in the first conversation, ‘Look, we have had many, many battles. We fought together every day during Covid...I'd like to avoid them.’”
Sliwa said he’d negotiate with Trump over New York City infrastructure projects.
“I've had a love-hate relationship with Donald Trump that goes back over 30 years, but I know one thing...you can be tough, but you can't be tough if it's going to cost people desperately needed federal funds,” Sliwa said.
White House budget office director Russell Vought announced earlier this month roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects, specifically, the Hudson River tunnel project and the Second Ave Subway project, were paused “to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles.”
On November 4, New Yorkers from the five boroughs will flock to the polls to cast their ballot for the city’s new mayor.
Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has run on a platform of affordability with promises of rent freezes and free buses.
Cuomo has also campaigned on affordability, but has focused on public safety as well. He wants to add 5,000 more police officers to the streets of New York City.
As the founder of the Guardian Angels, a community safety group, Sliwa is also big on law and order. He wants to hire an extra 7,000 police officers. Mamdani says he wants to keep the police force the same size.
Mamdani is leading in the polls. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found Mamdani with 46 percent of support from likely voters, Cuomo with 33 percent and Sliwa with 15 percent. And another survey from Fox News saw Mamdani leading with 47 percent of likely voters and Cuomo trailing with 29 percent. Sliwa had only 11 percent of voter support.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
