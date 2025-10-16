Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York City mayoral candidates have pledged to work with President Donald Trump as Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa faced off in a Thursday night debate.

The candidates were asked what they would say in their first official call with Trump “to set the tone for your relationship” if they were elected on November 4.

Mamdani, who has publicly feuded with Trump, said, “I would make it clear to the president that I am willing to not only speak to him, but to work with him, if it means delivering on lowering the cost of living for New Yorkers.”

Cuomo, who is running as an independent and has also had a rocky relationship with the president, said, “I would say to the president in the first conversation, ‘Look, we have had many, many battles. We fought together every day during Covid...I'd like to avoid them.’”

open image in gallery Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has run on a platform of affordability with promises of rent freezes and free buses ( Angelina Katsanis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images )

Sliwa said he’d negotiate with Trump over New York City infrastructure projects.

“I've had a love-hate relationship with Donald Trump that goes back over 30 years, but I know one thing...you can be tough, but you can't be tough if it's going to cost people desperately needed federal funds,” Sliwa said.

White House budget office director Russell Vought announced earlier this month roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects, specifically, the Hudson River tunnel project and the Second Ave Subway project, were paused “to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles.”

On November 4, New Yorkers from the five boroughs will flock to the polls to cast their ballot for the city’s new mayor.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has run on a platform of affordability with promises of rent freezes and free buses.

open image in gallery Cuomo and Sliwa have campaigned on public safety and law and order ( Angelina Katsanis-Pool/Getty Images )

Cuomo has also campaigned on affordability, but has focused on public safety as well. He wants to add 5,000 more police officers to the streets of New York City.

As the founder of the Guardian Angels, a community safety group, Sliwa is also big on law and order. He wants to hire an extra 7,000 police officers. Mamdani says he wants to keep the police force the same size.

Mamdani is leading in the polls. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found Mamdani with 46 percent of support from likely voters, Cuomo with 33 percent and Sliwa with 15 percent. And another survey from Fox News saw Mamdani leading with 47 percent of likely voters and Cuomo trailing with 29 percent. Sliwa had only 11 percent of voter support.

This is a developing story and will be updated.