Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NYC Mayor Madani declares state of emergency and issues travel ban

Snow blankets Durham as weather warnings in force across UK
  • New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a local state of emergency on Sunday as the region prepares for its first dangerous blizzard in over a decade.
  • Non-essential vehicles are banned from New York City streets from Sunday evening until Monday afternoon, with streets, highways, bridges, and tunnels closed to regular traffic.
  • New York City schools have been given a snow day for Monday, while subway lines will operate normally but Long Island Rail Road service will shut down.
  • The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until Monday evening, forecasting 17 to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency for numerous counties, activating 100 National Guard members and placing over 5,600 utility workers on standby.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in