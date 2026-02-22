NYC mayor orders travel ban as city braces for worst blizzard in a decade
Most subway lines will continue to operate normally
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sunday declared a local state of emergency as the region braces for its first dangerous blizzard in over a decade.
All non-essential vehicles have been ordered off New York City streets from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday local time.
During this period, streets, highways, bridges and tunnels are closed to regular vehicular traffic.
New York City schools have also been given a snow day for Monday.
“The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority,” the mayor said in a statement. “As this blizzard moves in, our administration is mobilizing every tool at our disposal, around the clock, to keep our neighbors safe.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks