NYC mayor orders travel ban as city braces for worst blizzard in a decade

Most subway lines will continue to operate normally

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sunday declared a local state of emergency as the region braces for its first dangerous blizzard in over a decade.

All non-essential vehicles have been ordered off New York City streets from 9 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday local time.

During this period, streets, highways, bridges and tunnels are closed to regular vehicular traffic.

New York City schools have also been given a snow day for Monday.

“The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority,” the mayor said in a statement. “As this blizzard moves in, our administration is mobilizing every tool at our disposal, around the clock, to keep our neighbors safe.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

