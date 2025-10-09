Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man slashes NYPD officer with knife at station before he’s shot by police

Video Player Placeholder
Horrifying moment man attacks NYPD officer with a knife in police station before he's shot
  • Footage released by the NYPD shows a man attacking a female officer with a 14-inch butcher knife in a police station lobby.
  • The incident occurred after the officer confronted the man for entering an off-limits area, at which point he drew the knife and slashed her.
  • The man fled the scene, was pursued by two officers, and subsequently lunged at them after refusing to drop his weapon.
  • Officers opened fire on the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at hospital, while the injured female officer was treated and released.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in