This is the shocking moment that a man attacks a NYPD officer with a 14-inch butcher knife in a police station before he’s shot.

Footage released by the force on Monday (6 October) shows an individual walking into the lobby of the station and approaching a female officer.

As the cop was talking to him, pointing out he’d entered an off-limits area, he drew a knife and began to slash the officer with it.

He then fled the scene as two officers chased after him. After catching up to him, they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he did not and lunged towards the police officers.

They then opened fire on the suspect, who was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The female officer, who was attacked with the knife, was also treated for her injuries at hospital and then released.