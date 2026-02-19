Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says Obama ‘made big mistake’ with alien revelation

Obama claims aliens exist - but shoots down conspiracy theory
  • Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of improperly disclosing classified information by suggesting aliens are real, an allegation made without supporting evidence.
  • Obama's initial comments on a podcast stated, “They're real, but I haven't seen them,” and denied any hidden facilities like Area 51.
  • Obama later clarified on Instagram that his belief in extraterrestrial life is based on statistical probability in a vast universe, not classified information, and he saw no evidence of contact during his presidency.
  • "He took it out of classified information ... He’s not supposed to be doing that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Georgia. "He made a big mistake."
  • Pentagon reports from 2022 and 2024 have found no evidence of alien visits, crash landings, or extraterrestrial technology, attributing most sightings to misidentified ordinary objects.
In full

