Trump accuses Obama of revealing classified information about aliens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of improperly disclosing classified information by suggesting aliens are real, an allegation made without supporting evidence.

"He took it out of classified information ... He’s not supposed to be doing that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Georgia. "He made a big mistake."

The comments followed an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, released on Saturday, where Obama was asked about the existence of extraterrestrial life. He responded, "They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in ... Area 51. There's no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

Area 51 is a classified Air Force facility in Nevada, which fringe theorists have long speculated holds alien bodies and crashed spacecraft. However, CIA archives released in 2013 identified it as a test site for top-secret spy planes.

Crucially, there was no indication in Obama's remarks that he relied on classified information for his assertion.

During a podcast interview, the former president was asked if aliens were real ( AFP/Getty )

In a subsequent Instagram post on Sunday, Obama further clarified his position, stating, "I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!" He explained his belief in aliens stemmed from the statistical probability of life in a vast universe, while deeming visits to Earth unlikely due to distance.

When questioned on Thursday about his own knowledge of alien existence, Trump stated, "I don’t know if they’re real or not."

The White House declined to add to Trump's comments, and Obama's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent years, the Pentagon has intensified efforts to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects.

Senior military leaders confirmed in 2022 that they had found no evidence to suggest alien visits or crash landings on Earth. A 2024 Pentagon report further concluded that US government investigations since the end of World War Two have uncovered no evidence of extraterrestrial technology, attributing most sightings to misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena.