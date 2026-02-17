Obama mourns Rev. Jesse Jackson in emotional tribute after his death
- Former President Barack Obama has shared an emotional tribute to Rev. Jesse Jackson after his death at age 84 on Tuesday.
- “Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. For more than 60 years, Reverend Jackson helped lead some of the most significant movements for change in human history,” Obama began. “From organizing boycotts and sit-ins, to registering millions of voters, to advocating for freedom and democracy around the world, he was relentless in his belief that we are all children of God, deserving of dignity and respect.
- “Reverend Jackson also created opportunities for generations of African Americans and inspired countless more, including us. Michelle got her first glimpse of political organizing at the Jacksons’ kitchen table when she was a teenager. And in his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land.
- He concluded, “Michelle and I will always be grateful for Jesse's lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share. We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson family and everyone in Chicago and beyond who knew and loved him.”
- His tribute comes after Trump took a swipe at Obama in his own tribute to Jackson earlier in the day while detailing his decades-long relationship with the civil rights icon.
