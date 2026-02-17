Jesse Jackson death latest: Family release statement after civil rights icon dies aged 84
Celebrated ally of Dr Martin Luther King, advocate for the marginalized and Baptist minister passes away after recent health struggles
Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, a Baptist minister and close associate of Dr Martin Luther King Jr who twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, has died at age 84, his family said in a statement Tuesday.
“Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said.
Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 and has struggled with his health in recent months.
The reverend had advocated for the rights of Black Americans and other marginalized communities since the civil rights movement of the 1960s, which he had spearheaded with his mentor, Dr. King, a fellow minister and towering social activist.
He ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, attracting Black voters and many white liberals in two strong campaigns that ultimately fell short of overpowering Ronald Reagan.
Jackson founded the Chicago-based civil rights groups Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition and served as Democratic President Bill Clinton's special envoy to Africa in the 1990s.
Obituary: The civil rights icon who built on mentor Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy and inspired a generation
Here’s Ariana Baio with a look back at Jackson’s extraordinary life.
Jesse Jackson: Martin Luther King Jr’s protege who dedicated his life to civil rights
‘His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity’
Here’s the Jackson family’s statement in full:
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.
“He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.
“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history.
“Reverend Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; their children – Santita, Jesse Jr, Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline; daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Burns Jackson; father, Noah Louis Robinson; and stepfather, Charles Henry Jackson.
“Our father was a servant leader – not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honour his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.
“Public observances will be held in Chicago. Final arrangements for Reverend Jackson's celebration of life services, including all public events, will be released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.”
Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson dies at 84
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the legendary civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, has passed away Tuesday aged 84, his family has said in a statement.
A cause of death was not immediately given but Jackson’s family said he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Here’s our breaking report from Craig Hoyle.
Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson dies aged 84
Hello and welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sad passing of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, who has died at the age of 84, his family has announced.
Tributes are already flooding in for Jackson, an ally of Dr Martin Luther King in the 1960s and a tireless champion of the marginalized in the United States.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks