Ofcom launches investigation into Grok AI over deepfake nude images

The controversy that led Elon Musk to restrict X's Grok
  • Ofcom has launched a formal investigation into social media platform X.
  • The investigation concerns reports that X's Grok AI chatbot was used to create deepfake sexual images.
  • Allegations include the generation of undressed images, potentially amounting to intimate image abuse or pornography, and sexualised images of children.
  • Ofcom contacted X on 5 January, setting a deadline of 9 January for the company to explain its user protection measures.
  • Following X's response, Ofcom decided to open the investigation to determine if the platform has breached its obligations under the Online Safety Act.
