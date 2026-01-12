UK Grok ban live: Government to give update on X deepfake row after Musk lashes out over Ofcom probe
The government is due to provide an update on X’s deepfake row on Monday
The government is expected to provide an update over X’s deepfake row after Liz Kendall said she would back Ofcom if it rules the social media site should be banned in the UK.
The technology secretary cited concerns over the social media platform’s AI, Grok, which was being used to generate sexually explicit deepfake images. She said on Friday that she expects the regulator to provide an update in a matter of days.
Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, attacked the UK government over its threats, branding it as “fascist” and claiming it wanted “any excuse for censorship”.
Ms Kendall said: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.
“It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it. I expect Ofcom to use the full legal powers Parliament has given them.”
Sir Keir Starmer has also warned that UK access to the social media platform could be blocked after “unlawful” and “disgusting” images were generated and criticised changes to the chatbot.
