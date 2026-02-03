Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pair of canine porch pirates caught on camera making off with package

Gang of pooch porch pirates make off with package in Oklahoma
  • Two mischievous dogs were filmed stealing a package from a porch in Oklahoma City.
  • Doorbell footage, shared by Oklahoma City Police Department on Monday, 2 February, showed one dog approaching before another joined to drag the parcel away.
  • The police department humorously described the dogs as 'pooch pirates' exhibiting 'flawless teamwork and zero remorse'.
  • The stolen package was found to contain drill bits.
  • Authorities confirmed that the contents of the package were successfully recovered.
