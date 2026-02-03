Pair of pooch porch pirates make off with package in Oklahoma

A pair of mischievous dogs were caught on camera making off with a package in Oklahoma.

Footage shared by Oklahoma City Police Department on Monday (2 February) shows one of the “pooch pirates” approaching a porch in the state capital, before another joined them as they dragged the parcel away from the property.

“Evidence shows clear intent, flawless teamwork, and zero remorse—just pure tail-wagging confidence,” the force joked as they shared the doorbell footage.

The package stolen by the furry thieves contained drill bits, and the force confirmed that they were able to recover the contents.

“Stay vigilant, OKC—your packages aren't safe from these good boys gone bad!” it added.