Doorbell camera catches dog stealing food delivery from porch

A doorbell camera caught a dog red-pawed stealing a woman’s food order from her porch in broad daylight in the US.

The cheeky Chicago pooch approached a DoorDash delivery driver who commented on the “beautiful old Golden Retriever” who came to greet him as he dropped off a package.

Moments later, the dog is seen picking up the food with its mouth and trotting off.

Luckily the resident waiting on her delivery saw what had happened in the doorbell footage and went out to try and get her food back.