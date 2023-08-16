A doorbell camera caught the moment three strangers walked into the wrong house in Indianapolis.

In the bizarre footage, three people arrive on the doorstep and ring the bell, before discussing the “aesthetics” of the front porch.

When they seemingly get no reply, the person at the front opens the door and enters into the property.

Those behind him appear confused as two dogs come rushing through the door.

A conversation seemingly happens off-camera, before the three people realise they are at the wrong house and walk off.

“I hope you are mortified right now,” one says to another as they leave, before shouting an apology.