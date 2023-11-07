Bear swipes food from front porch, causes confusion as family search for missing bag

A Florida family were left hungry and confused after a black bear stole a food delivery from the front porch.

In doorbell camera footage, a driver is seen dropping off the food and moments later, the animal approaches the front door and walks off with the bag, which contained $45 worth of Taco Bell.

Shortly after, the family open the door and appear confused by the lack of food on their porch.

Laidy Gutierrez and Daniel Bula, who live in Longwood, Florida, were supposed to share the food.

Ms Gutierrez was not surprised after watching the security footage back, and said bears are common in their neighbourhood.