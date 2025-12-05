Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olivia Nuzzi out at Vanity Fair days after releasing RFK Jr affair tell-all

Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi are parting ways when her contract ends
Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi are parting ways when her contract ends (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have mutually agreed to part ways, with her contract as West Coast editor set to expire at the end of the year.
  • The decision follows new revelations about Nuzzi's romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and allegations of journalistic ethical breaches.
  • Nuzzi recently released a new book, American Canto, which details her affair with RFK Jr., whom she refers to as “The Politician'.”
  • Nuzzi's ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, then published a series of Substack posts accusing her of having romantic affairs with other politicians and acting as a political operative for Kennedy.
  • This is not Nuzzi's first departure under such circumstances; she previously left New York magazine following an investigation into her work after her affair with RFK Jr. was exposed.
