Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi ‘mutually’ agree to part ways after new RFK Jr. allegations
The departure comes after Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé published a series of blistering Substack posts accusing her of journalistic ethical violations.
Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi announced on Friday that they have agreed to go their separate ways following a flood of new revelations about her romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including allegations of journalistic ethics breaches.
The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the breakup between the magazine and Nuzzi.
Nuzzi, who signed a short-term contract with Vanity Fair earlier this year to be its West Coast editor, released a statement alongside the magazine on Friday declaring that they had “mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year.”
During her time as New York magazine’s Washington correspondent, Nuzzi wrote a profile of Kennedy and then began a predominantly online affair with the now-Health and Human Services secretary. After that relationship was exposed in late 2024, New York dumped her following an investigation into her work for the publication.
Nuzzi, meanwhile, stormed back into the public limelight last month with a glitzy New York Times profile announcing her new book, American Canto. The memoir, which she said she wrote while on a self-imposed exile in Malibu, detailed her affair with Kennedy – whom she just named “The Politician” throughout the book.
However, following that profile and the publication of a book excerpt in Vanity Fair, Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, published a series of scorching Substack posts accusing Nuzzi of having romantic affairs with other well-known politicians and of acting as a political operative for Kennedy during his 2024 independent presidential run.
