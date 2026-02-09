Murderer tells police he’ll ‘miss Grand Theft Auto’ after admitting to killing ex-partner
- Robert Richens, 35, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and one month for the murder of his ex-partner, Rachael Vaughan.
- Richens, from Oxford, pleaded guilty to one count of murder at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, 6 February.
- He contacted police from his home last May, admitting he had 'accidentally killed someone'.
- Despite efforts from officers and paramedics, 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan died at the scene.
- During his arrest, Richens was recorded expressing concern about missing the release of the video game Grand Theft Auto 6.
