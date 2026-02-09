Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Murderer tells police he’ll ‘miss Grand Theft Auto’ after admitting to killing ex-partner

Murderer tells police he’ll ‘miss Grand Theft Auto’ after admitting to killing ex-partner
  • Robert Richens, 35, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and one month for the murder of his ex-partner, Rachael Vaughan.
  • Richens, from Oxford, pleaded guilty to one count of murder at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, 6 February.
  • He contacted police from his home last May, admitting he had 'accidentally killed someone'.
  • Despite efforts from officers and paramedics, 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan died at the scene.
  • During his arrest, Richens was recorded expressing concern about missing the release of the video game Grand Theft Auto 6.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in