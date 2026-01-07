Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oxford Press has apologised for a book from 2003. Here’s why

A woman walks past the illuminated Shivaji Square, in Nagpur
A woman walks past the illuminated Shivaji Square, in Nagpur (AFP/Getty)
  • The Indian arm of Oxford University Press (OUP) has issued an apology for the controversial portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a book published over two decades ago.
  • The book, titled "Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India" by American author James Laine (2003), sparked widespread outrage, particularly in Maharashtra, where Shivaji is revered.
  • Protesters objected to Shivaji being described as a "Hindu king" and India as "Islamic" during his reign, arguing he was a regional sovereign whose administration included Muslims.
  • OUP India acknowledged that the book contained "unverified statements" and that the language used was inappropriate, failing to reflect the reverence and respect Shivaji commands.
  • The apology follows a 2005 complaint filed by Shivaji's descendant, Udayanraje Bhosale, which led to a recent High Court hearing where OUP India agreed to issue the apology.
