Palestine Action members end lengthy hunger strike
- Three Palestine Action activists, Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello, have ended their 73-day hunger strike in prison.
- The activists claim the Government met a key demand by denying Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems a £2 billion contract.
- They were on hunger strike while awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action, charges which they deny.
- Prisoners for Palestine reported that national leaders of prison healthcare met with representatives of the hunger strikers to discuss prison conditions.
- According to the collective’s website, Umer Khalid is the last remaining hunger striker.