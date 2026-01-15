Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestine Action members end lengthy hunger strike

Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement: “While these prisoners end their hunger strike, the resistance has just begun.”
  • Three Palestine Action activists, Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello, have ended their 73-day hunger strike in prison.
  • The activists claim the Government met a key demand by denying Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems a £2 billion contract.
  • They were on hunger strike while awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action, charges which they deny.
  • Prisoners for Palestine reported that national leaders of prison healthcare met with representatives of the hunger strikers to discuss prison conditions.
  • According to the collective’s website, Umer Khalid is the last remaining hunger striker.
In full

