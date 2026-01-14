Three Palestine Action activists end hunger strikes after 73 days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Palestine Action activists have had ended their hunger strike in prison after 73 days, claiming the Government has met one of their key demands.

Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello began “re-feeding” on Wednesday, campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said. The group have said the Government denied Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems a £2 billion contract, which they said was “a key demand of the hunger strikers”.

The hunger strike participants are in prison awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation – charges which they deny and have called to be dropped.

Prisoners for Palestine said that national leaders of prison healthcare met representatives of the hunger strike prisoners on Friday to discuss prison conditions and treatment recommendations.

The last remaining hunger striker is Umer Khalid, according to Prisoners for Palestine’s website.

open image in gallery Umer Khalid remains the last hunger striker ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement: “While these prisoners end their hunger strike, the resistance has just begun.

“Banning a group and imprisoning our comrades has backfired on the British state, direct action is alive and the people will drive Elbit out of Britain for good”.

Chiaramello said it was a “time for celebration” as their demands had been met.

“It is definitely a time for celebration. A time to rejoice and to embrace our joy as revolution and as liberation,” they said. “We do this because of Palestine, because we’ve been inspired, because we’ve been empowered to take action and to try to realise our dreams for a free Palestine, for an emancipated world.”

They said that alongside the three who ended their strike on Wednesday, Teuta Hoxha, Jon Cink, Qesser Zuhrah, and Amu Gib “have now all begun re-feeding in accordance with health guidelines”.

Since the hunger strike began on 2 November, several prisoners have been taken to hospital.

The Press Association has approached the Ministry of Justice for comment.