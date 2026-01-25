Dozens of people supporting Palestine Action arrested outside prison
- Eighty-six individuals were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass following a protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.
- The demonstrators breached the prison grounds while protesting in support of a Palestine Action prisoner on hunger strike.
- Police reported that the group refused to leave, allegedly blocked prison staff, and issued threats towards officers, with some entering a staff entrance area.
- The Ministry of Justice described the incident as “deeply concerning” and “unacceptable” - though confirmed prison security was not compromised.
- The protest is understood to be in support of Umer Khalid, identified as the last participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign.