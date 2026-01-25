Police arrest 86 protesters supporting Palestine Action outside prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eighty-six individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass following a protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.

The arrests, confirmed by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday evening, followed demonstrators breaching the prison grounds while protesting in support of a Palestine Action prisoner on hunger strike.

Police reported that the group refused to leave the premises when ordered, allegedly blocked prison staff from entering and leaving, and issued threats towards officers.

Furthermore, a number of those detained reportedly managed to gain entry to a staff entrance area of a prison building.

open image in gallery Crowds support of Palestine Action in Trafalgar Square in 2025 ( PA Wire )

It is understood the protesters did not get past security.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson described the incident as “deeply concerning”.

They said: “The escalation of the protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs is completely unacceptable.

“While we support the right to peacefully protest, reports of trespassing and threats being made to staff and police officers are deeply concerning.

“At no point was prison security compromised, however where individuals’ actions cause risk or actual harm to hardworking staff, this will not be taken lightly and those responsible can expect to face consequences.

“Prisoners are being managed in line with longstanding policy.

“This includes regular checks by medical professionals, heart monitoring and blood tests, and support to help them eat and drink again. If deemed appropriate by healthcare teams, prisoners will be taken to hospital.”

Footage shared on social media showed a group chanting outside the prison, with some holding signs.

At one point, the group can be seen moving towards a building – and one clip appears to show some demonstrators inside.

It is understood that they are holding the demonstration in support of Umer Khalid.

He is the last remaining participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign, according to the group.